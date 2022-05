Illuminate eye contours with new Clariant active Rootness® Awake from soil-free cultivated plant power

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"

Reduce dark circles and under-eye bag formation with the help of the latest Premium Root Power skincare active from Clariant Natural Ingredients. Launched today, Rootness Awake is an enriched extract of inflammation-fighting compounds obtained from sustainably-grown Ipomoea batatas (sweet potato) roots. It offers science-backed efficacy in reducing discoloration and ensuring firmness, promoting a revitalized more youthful eye contour.