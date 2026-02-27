|
27.02.2026 06:18:40
Illumination Acquisition Corp I Prices $200 Mln IPO Of Units At $10 Each
(RTTNews) - Illumination Acquisition Corp I Units (ILLUU), on Thursday announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10 per unit.
The offering is expected to close on March 2.
The company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments.
The company said that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
Units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 27, under the ticker symbol "ILLUU."
Upon separation, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to trade under the symbols "ILLU" and "ILLUW," respectively.
