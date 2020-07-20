Illusive Networks named as a Sample Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2020

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, the leader in deception-based cyber defense solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2020. Illusive was named in the Deception Platforms category.1

According to the report, "deception platforms offer high-fidelity artifacts (e.g., decoys, lures or honeytokens) that look real and useful, but are fake and created only for attackers to touch and engage with. These artifacts should not be interacted with — hence almost zero false positives — but attackers are statistically bound to trigger one as they perform lateral movement in organizations."

Using Illusive Networks' distributed deception technology, organizations eliminate high-risk pathways to critical systems, detect attackers early in the attack process, and capture real-time forensics that focus and accelerate incident response and improve resilience. Through simple, agentless technology, Illusive provides nimble, easy-to-use solutions that enable organizations to continuously improve their cyber risk posture and function with greater confidence and agility.

The Illusive Platform reduces the attack surface by identifying attack paths, removing excess connectivity and providing analysts with actionable data to enable informed decision making. The platform cloaks the entire environment with agentless deceptive information that looks and feels authentic. When triggered, the platform silently alerts analysts, collects detailed forensics and provides high-fidelity incident notifications with a low rate of false positives. To learn more, visit Illusive's blog.

Pete Shoard, senior director and analyst, Gartner, said in the report: "Security and risk management leaders who want to develop a threat detection initiative can invest in deception platforms as a low-cost and high-impact complement (or more rarely as a replacement) for SIEM, EDR and NDR tools offering high-fidelity sensors. Forward-leaning and mature clients can also benefit from the added value from deception platforms. These benefits include generation of decoys that will increase an attacker's dwell time, or generation of local indicators of compromise (IOCs) and other threat intelligence (TI) which can give feedback into their TI efforts."

Ofer Israeli, CEO and founder, Illusive Networks, said: "Our goal is to help organizations stop attack motion across endpoints, datacenters, networks, and the cloud. By first shrinking the true attack surface, then creating the illusion of an expanded attack surface, and finally delivering active forensic insights to speed response, Illusive empowers defenders and bypasses inefficient and ineffective anomaly detection that floods the SOC with false positives, causes SOC analyst burnout, and gives attackers the upper hand. We're gratified to be named in the report, which we believe demonstrates that deception technology is worthy of notice in our market."

1 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2020, Pete Shoard, 23 June 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

