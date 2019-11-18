illy debuts Arabica Selection India Coffee

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a leading global company in sustainable high-quality coffee, announced the launch Arabica Selection India, its fifth single origin coffee in the illy Arabica Selection product line-up. India represents a land known for its unique, intense flavours and aromas, which are present in the new illy Arabica Selection India coffee with a powerful body and distinctive notes of black pepper and extra dark chocolate.

The coffees in the illy Arabica Selection range are made up of single origin coffees from the best harvests in Ethiopia, Colombia, Brazil, Guatemala, and now India. These coffees offer the chance to experience the singular taste of each origin, celebrating their individual characters, and enhancing the taste and aroma of each one. The identity of each Arabica Selection is not only determined by its geographical origin, the experts at illy, together with internal research laboratories AromaLab, SensoryLab and Food ScienceLab, have developed the best roasting profile for each coffee, refining the perfect expression of each individual origin.

The coffees in the Arabica Selection offer a palette that reflects a unique vision of absolute quality. A range of intensities, from the most delicate to the boldest, are available. From floral notes of jasmine and orange blossom for Ethiopia, to fruity, with citrus and red berries for Colombia, to notes of caramel and nut for Brazil, and for Guatemala distinct notes of chocolate. The new Arabica Selection India brings out all the richness of black pepper and extra-dark chocolate. These flavour profiles are also reflected in the colours of the packaging, reinventing the unmistakable illy pack in the tones of the different terroirs.

"illy Arabica Selection is a range of the highest quality coffees, the result of illycaffè's experience in identifying and selecting the finest Arabica beans, and our ability to enhance the characteristic notes. It is a journey to the origins of the individual aromas that make up our blend, inviting coffee lovers to experience the evocative taste of each individual Arabica," said Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè s.p.a.

illy Arabica Selection India is available in 250g whole bean cans for a retail price of $14.99 and Iperespresso capsules (18 ct) for a retail price of $18.99. Both are available exclusively at illy.com and in illy shops.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company founded in Trieste in 1933, which has always pursued the mission of offering the best coffee in the world. illycaffè produces a unique blend of 100% Arabica coffee, combining 9 of the best qualities in the world according to illy. Every day 7 million cups of illy coffee are enjoyed around the globe in over 140 countries, in the finest coffee shops, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, and of course at home. The company's many innovations have contributed to important technological developments in the world of coffee. In 1991 the company founded the "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in Brazil, promoting the sharing of expertise and recognising the efforts of coffee growers by offering a higher price for what illy believes to be the best quality coffee. This has grown into a partnership based on the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded the Università del Caffè, an educational institution which strives to promote coffee culture at all levels, offering complete and practical training for growers, baristas and coffee lovers, and seeking to deepen the knowledge about every aspect of the product. Everything that is 'made in illy' is also enriched with beauty and art. These are fundamental values for the brand, from the logo designed by the artist James Rosenquist, to the cups of the illy Art Collection which have been decorated by over 100 international artists. In 2018 the company employed 1294 people and had a consolidated turnover of € 483 million. There are around 259 illy stores and single-brand stores around the world in 43 countries.

