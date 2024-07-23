Ilmarinen Has Withdrawn Its Bankruptcy Petition against Valoe. Valoe's Restructuring Proceedings Continue.

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 23 July 2024 at 17.35 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation ("Company”) has paid its debt to Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company. Ilmarinen has today withdrawn its bankruptcy petition against Valoe which the Company disclosed on 17 July 2024.

Valoe’s restructuring proceedings continue. The administrator, Mr Pekka Jaatinen, Attorney, filed a proposal for the restructuring programme for the Company with the North Savo District Court on 24 June 2024. The deadline for submitting claims on the amounts and basis of restructuring debts of parties to the restructuring proceedings, and statements concerning the draft restructuring programme has expired. Next, the administrator will prepare a report to the district court on the claims and statements received and, if necessary, propose changes to the draft restructuring programme.

