Iluka Resources Reports Loss In FY2025; Mineral Sands Revenue Declines

(RTTNews) - Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAY) on Wednesday reported a loss for the 2025 financial year as impairments and inventory write-downs weighed on results.

The company posted a net loss of A$288 million compared with a profit of A$231 million in the prior year. The results were significantly impacted by accounting adjustments totalling A$566 million (pre-tax) relating to impairments and inventory write-downs

Underlying Group EBITDA fell to A$329 million from A$499 million previously.

Underlying mineral sands EBITDA declined to A$300 million from A$477 million.

Revenue from mineral sands fell to A$976 million from A$1.129 billion, reflecting subdued demand, macroeconomic uncertainty and changes in the pigment industry.

The board declared a final dividend of 3 cents per share, fully franked, bringing the full-year dividend to 5 cents per share, fully franked, down from 8 cents in 2024.