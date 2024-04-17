|
17.04.2024 14:00:10
I’m 17 and haven’t seen a dentist for four years. This is life in England’s NHS dental deserts | Beth Riding
Like many young people, I have no hope of finding an NHS dentist – and this is only deepening class divisionsThis article won the 16-18 age category of the Guardian Foundation’s 2024 Hugo Young award, which champions political opinion writingWhen I was 12 my childhood dentist went private. It was 2018 and I’d just had a consultation with my orthodontist, and had been told I would need at least two teeth removed before my braces could be fitted. My options were: pay (a minimum of) £55 for each tooth extraction, or find a new dentist on the NHS. By pure luck, I was accepted at a different practice. I had my teeth out, then one routine exam, before I received a letter saying that my new dentist had also gone private and I would have to start paying for treatment. I haven’t seen a dentist since.As of 2024, no practices in Cornwall, where I live, are taking on new NHS patients above the age of 18. With lengthy NHS waiting lists and my 18th birthday rapidly approaching, it’s unlikely that I will ever see an NHS dentist again, unless some serious reform occurs. I’m not alone: thousands of patients in Cornwall are increasingly losing hope of seeing a dentist.Beth Riding is an A-level student in CornwallDo you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
