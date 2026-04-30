Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
30.04.2026 15:36:00
I'm 65 With $2.5 Million. Will I Run Out of Money?
As always, The Motley Fool cannot and does not provide personalized investing or financial advice. This information is for informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional financial advice. Always seek the guidance of a qualified financial advisor for any questions regarding your personal financial situation.If you're entering retirement with a pretty negligible nest egg, it's natural to worry about running out of money. But if you've managed to save $2.5 million, you're in a very different situation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!