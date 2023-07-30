|
30.07.2023 15:35:00
I'm Adding Roku to My Watch List: Here's Why
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its fair share of ups and downs since the pandemic boosted demand for video streaming. Revenue surged through the roof, and the bottom line even turned positive in 2021.But in the last few quarters, Roku has experienced a significant reduction in its growth with the general reopening and challenges to the broad economy. The stock is still down 85% from its 2021 peak.Yet, there are good reasons to remain optimistic about the company, so much so that I've added it to my watch list.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
