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29.07.2026 16:00:34
I'm an ultra runner - here are the best running vests and hydration packs in the UK for men and women
Here are our expert’s favourite running packs for everyday plods, all-out races and trail adventures• The best running shoes for every runnerRunners can end up carrying a surprising amount of paraphernalia – phone, keys, jacket, maybe snacks (OK, definitely snacks) and water. If you dare to venture into the world of ultra marathons, that list grows even longer. While shorts and running tights have started packing in extra pockets to ease the burden, the best way to boost your mid-run storage is to invest in a running vest or hydration pack.Like running backpacks, running vests range from minimal race-ready designs to big-volume options for trail-taming self-sufficiency. The best running vests give you the confidence to go further, knowing you’ve got everything you need to conquer your run. Over the years, I’ve relied on vests to help me through thousands of training miles, as well as dozens of marathons and ultras.Best running vest overall:The North Face Summit run vest 5lBest budget running vest:Harrier Kinder 10l Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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