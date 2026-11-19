Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT), the company behind the Claude AI models, is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq today under the ticker ANT. It's one of the most anticipated IPOs in history, and the final pricing showed just how much demand there is.

I've called Anthropic arguably the most impressive pre-IPO company I've ever seen, and I plan to own it. But I'm not planning to buy shares the minute they start trading. Here's why, and how I plan to approach adding the AI giant to my portfolio.

Image source: Getty Images.

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