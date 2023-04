I'm Buying SentinelOne for 1 Simple Reason: AI

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

New software tools like ChatGPT put artificial intelligence onto Wall Street's center stage. Ask AI to write a poem, plan a trip, or create code, and it can put out answers in seconds for something that might take humans minutes or hours.AI's potential is the biggest reason I own the cybersecurity stock SentinelOne (NYSE: S). AI is in the company's DNA and could make it a long-term leader in a high-growth sector. Here's why investors should consider the stock for their long-term portfolios now.SentinelOne is an endpoint cybersecurity company. An endpoint is a physical device, such as a desktop computer, laptop, or mobile device, that connects to a network. It's estimated that roughly 70% of breaches start at endpoint devices, so this is essentially the front line in defending an enterprise from malicious threats.Continue reading