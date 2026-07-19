Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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19.07.2026 17:30:00
I'm Calling It: Bloom Energy Will Be a Very Different Stock After 2026 for 1 Reason
After another big run-up early this year, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is stumbling again. Shares are down nearly 40% from their late-June peak, in fact, suggesting investors still don't remain fully convinced that hydrogen fuel cells will play a prominent role in the energy industry's future.It's becoming increasingly difficult to hold onto those doubts, though, given all the deals now being made between fuel cell makers like Bloom and electricity-hungry AI data centers' owners and operators. Case(s) in point: Just a few days ago, artificial intelligence data center company ECL inked a contract to deploy 300 megawatts worth of hydrogen fuel cells made by Sweden's PowerCell.Shortly before that, heavy equipment maker Siemens agreed to co-develop distributed energy solutions specifically for data centers with FuelCell Energy, just days after FuelCell Energy made a similar deal with Fit Energy USA.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
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13.07.26
|Nach Short-Attacke: Bloom Energy-Aktie fällt - das sollten Anleger beachten (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bloom Energy informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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01.07.26