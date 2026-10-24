Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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24.10.2026 11:13:00
I'm Calling It: Bloom Energy Will Be the Biggest Winner of the AI Power Crunch for 1 Reason
While many will tell you the biggest bottleneck in AI is the chip supply, I actually believe it's electricity. Because of this, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will be the biggest winner of the AI power crunch for one reason in particular: The company's speed to power is top-notch.
AI hyperscalers and their data centers cannot wait years for utility hookups. Bloom's solid oxide fuel cells help businesses avoid this wait. The company's systems can bring a data center online in about three months and don't require grid connectivity. This is a massive advantage, and customers are coming on board at record scale.
The demand behind Bloom is quickly converting to revenue, as the company crossed $1 billion in the second quarter, a 166% year-over-year increase. Bloom's balance sheet is improving rapidly, with the company boasting about $2.7 billion in cash.
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|Bloom Energy
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