Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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02.06.2026 15:15:00
I'm Calling It: Oklo Will Be a Very Different Stock After July for 1 Reason
It has been a tough run for Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) investors. Since 2026 began, the share price of the nuclear stock has fallen by around 14%. From their highs set last October, share prices are down a whopping 61%.There are several reasons for the downfall. For instance, a lack of major announcements is part of it. While Oklo did sign a major agreement with Meta Platforms in January for a 1.2-gigawatt small modular reactor (SMR) system, actual construction of any project in its pipeline has not seen much news. This lack of real-world traction has undeniably weighed on the stock.But the company -- and thus its shares -- could receive a timely momentum boost in July from a positive announcement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Oklo öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)