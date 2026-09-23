IM Cannabis Aktie

IM Cannabis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QQPZ / ISIN: CA44969Q2080

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23.09.2026 13:47:05

IM Cannabis To Acquire 51% Of Space Defense Innovations, Stock Surges In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) announced a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire 51% of the issued and outstanding equity securities of Space Defense Innovations LLC on a fully diluted basis.

Following this announcement, shares of IM were surging 103.34 percent, to $8.44 before the bell on the Nasdaq.

As per the terms of the deal, the consideration will be a combination of IMCC common shares and/or pre-funded warrants, plus a 24-month seller loan bearing 9% annual interest with 100% warrant coverage on the principal.

Also, the company will receive a five-year call option to acquire the remaining SDI shares at the same valuation, the right to appoint a majority of SDI's board, and will provide SDI at closing with an on-demand line of credit of upto 2.3 million euros convertible at IMC's discretion into SDI shares at the fair-market valuation established at closing, subject to a minimum company valuation of no less than US$5 million supported by an independent valuation report.

The transaction, which is expected to be executed within 60 days, aligns with the company's stated objective of evaluating and building technology-driven businesses beyond its core medical cannabis operations in Israel and Germany.

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