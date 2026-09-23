IM Cannabis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQPZ / ISIN: CA44969Q2080
|
23.09.2026 13:47:05
IM Cannabis To Acquire 51% Of Space Defense Innovations, Stock Surges In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) announced a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire 51% of the issued and outstanding equity securities of Space Defense Innovations LLC on a fully diluted basis.
Following this announcement, shares of IM were surging 103.34 percent, to $8.44 before the bell on the Nasdaq.
As per the terms of the deal, the consideration will be a combination of IMCC common shares and/or pre-funded warrants, plus a 24-month seller loan bearing 9% annual interest with 100% warrant coverage on the principal.
Also, the company will receive a five-year call option to acquire the remaining SDI shares at the same valuation, the right to appoint a majority of SDI's board, and will provide SDI at closing with an on-demand line of credit of upto 2.3 million euros convertible at IMC's discretion into SDI shares at the fair-market valuation established at closing, subject to a minimum company valuation of no less than US$5 million supported by an independent valuation report.
The transaction, which is expected to be executed within 60 days, aligns with the company's stated objective of evaluating and building technology-driven businesses beyond its core medical cannabis operations in Israel and Germany.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IM Cannabis Corp Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu IM Cannabis Corp Registered Shs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX dreht ins Minus - 7.000-Punkte-Marke erstmals geknackt -- DAX leichter -- Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex abgibt. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.