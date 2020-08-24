iM Global Partner strengthens the European equities expertise of its OYSTER range

- Zadig Asset Management, partner of iM Global Partner, opens its historic Memnon strategy to the OYSTER range's clients

- The OYSTER Europe Selection fund becomes the OYSTER Europe fund

PARIS and LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner continues its strategic review of the OYSTER range by delegating a new European equities fund to its partner Zadig Asset Management. The OYSTER Europe fund aims to replicate the flagship strategy of the management company, Memnon European Equity, launched in 2011.

A conviction-based European equities strategy

Through its active, fundamental and concentrated management approach, Zadig Asset Management brings diversification to investors within European equities management. Announced in January 2020, the strategic and capitalistic partnership between Zadig Asset Management and iM Global Partner has enabled the latter to complement its offering with exposure to European equities. As previously announced, Zadig Asset Management has already been entrusted with the management of the leading fund of the range, the OYSTER Sustainable Europe fund.

The new OYSTER Europe fund intends to replicate the Memnon European Equity strategy. This concentrated stock picking strategy is based on Zadig Asset Management's fundamental stock picking process. The portfolio currently made up of 25 companies, is concentrated on Zadig Asset Management best ideas and keeps balanced exposure to growth, cyclical, defensive and financial names, with particular attention to stock market valuation. The managers use their proprietary model to determine a sensible target price for each of the stocks in their investable universe and usually invest in companies that have been let down by investors due to short term concerns, leading to attractive risk/reward profile. This valuation based and contrarian investment approach has enabled the strategy to outperform with consistency its reference index with limited style bias. The contrarian approach leads to a portfolio of underinvested companies, making the strategy a unique and diversifying asset for fund selectors.

Philippe Uzan, CIO – Asset Management of iM Global Partner comments: "By delegating a new strategy to our partner Zadig Asset Management, we are providing our clients with a European equities stock picking strategy that provides diversification to the active products offer. This core portfolio fund is able to adapt to different market conditions and to generate performance thanks to its differentiating approach."

About iM Global Partner

iM Global Partner is a global investment and development network dedicated to asset management. It selects and builds long-term partnerships with talented and independent asset management companies through direct capital ownership.

Thanks to an experienced business development team, present in 10 locations across Europe and the United States, iM Global Partner provides its clients with access to the best management strategies of its Partners.

iM Global Partner's wide range of investment solutions thus includes the OYSTER range, a Luxembourg SICAV, but also Mutual Funds and ETFs dedicated to US investors.

iM Global Partner represents $16.7 billion of assets under management at the end of July 2020.

About Zadig Asset Management

Zadig Asset Management is a leading European investment firm that applies rigorous valuation and governance criteria, underpinned by ESG principles, to active, concentrated equity investing. It runs UCITS funds and managed accounts for institutional investors seeking high conviction investment ideas to deliver performance. The firm manages $1.8bn for institutional investor, private bank and family office clients in Europe and the US.

