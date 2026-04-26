Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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26.04.2026 13:00:00
I'm In My Mid-40s And Want to Retire Before AI Takes My Job. Here's My Strategy.
The forecasts of AI's impact on the employment market are pretty nerve-wracking. According to some predictions, AI could reshape more than half of all jobs within the next two to three years, with the potential to eliminate up to 15% of current jobs by 2030. As a freelance writer -- something AI can easily displace -- I can see the writing on the proverbial wall for my profession. I want to get ahead of that risk by positioning my finances to potentially allow me to retire early (my wife and I are both currently in our mid-40s). Here's my three-part strategy to AI-proof my financial future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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