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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.06.2026 15:38:00
I'm Interested in Buying SpaceX Stock, Just Not At the IPO. Here's Why I Plan to Wait.
SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is about to complete the biggest IPO in history. The space technology and AI company plans to raise $75 billion in its IPO, more than triple the $22 billion Alibaba raised in 2014. It would value the Elon Musk-led start-up at nearly $1.8 trillion. I'm interested in investing in SpaceX stock. However, I don't plan to participate in the IPO or buy shares immediately after it goes public. Here's why I plan to wait.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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