21.07.2023 11:21:00
I'm Keeping an Eye on Alibaba's Cloud Computing Spinoff. Here's Why
Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock has been under significant pressure of late amid its lack of growth over the past two years and the scrutiny it has received from the Chinese government. In response, the management team has broken the conglomerate into six independent units, each charting its own path forward.The first business unit that will become fully independent is Alibaba Cloud. The plan is to list the subsidiary and spin off the shares as dividends to shareholders. In other words, Alibaba will not own any stake in this subsidiary after the restructuring.While it's still early, I have started researching this business since this could present an excellent opportunity to own stocks in a leading cloud computing company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
