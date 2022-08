I'm Loading My Portfolio With These 3 No-Brainer Passive-Income Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I've been building a portfolio geared toward generating passive income for over a decade. While it doesn't yet produce enough income to offset my expenses, I'm getting closer to financial independence with each investment that generates income.Three dividend stocks I'm currently loading up on are Realty Income (NYSE: O), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). All three offer above-average current income streams that they should be able to continue growing in the coming years. That makes them no-brainer passive-income stocks.Realty Income stands out for its ability to produce durable passive income. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has made 625 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout its history. Better yet, it has increased that payment 116 times since its public listing in 1994, including for more than 25 straight years, earning it the distinction of a Dividend Aristocrat. The company has grown its payout at a 4.4% compound annual rate. Continue reading