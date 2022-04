I’m locked out of my account, but Co-op Bank doesn’t answer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

A reader says the lender is almost impossible to contact and it doesn’t accept emails or messagesIn August you published a letter from a reader who found it almost impossible to contact the Co-operative Bank by phone. Nothing has changed. Both business and personal account lines are basically uncontactable, unless you have a few hours to spare.I was locked out of my business account for three weeks because I could not get hold of anyone. I now have a new key but can’t get through to activate it. Continue reading...