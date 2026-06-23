Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 13:07:00
I'm No Longer Interested in SpaceX, and Elon Musk Is the Reason
For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to invest in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX).Not quite as long as there has been a SpaceX, mind you. (The company was officially founded in 2002.) But beginning around 2015, when SpaceX attracted a $1 billion investment from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Fidelity to help SpaceX build a constellation of broadband internet satellites -- that's about when SpaceX first appeared on my radar.SpaceX had a private market cap of about $10 billion at the time -- a long way from its current $2.4 trillion market cap. But even back then, I could see the possibilities in a company that was undercutting Arianespace and United Launch Alliance on the cost of space launch and planning to use ultracheap rockets to sell affordable satellite internet service to the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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