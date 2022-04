I'm Not Buying Digital Real Estate -- I'm Doing This Instead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Digital real estate is arguably one of the biggest new investment opportunities, and it's getting a lot of attention right now. Investors and huge corporations like Nike, Microsoft, and Shopify, among several others, have flocked to the metaverse over the past year, with sales growing 700% in 2021 to a whopping $501 million.The attention and money being poured into digital real estate are truly staggering, and while it seems everyone is jumping in on the digital real estate bandwagon -- I'm doing this instead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading