Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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01.10.2026 13:15:00
I'm Not Buying USA Rare Earth Yet. Here's the 1 Thing I'm Waiting to See.
In announcing the recent trade agreement between the U.S. and China, the White House recognized that the two nations will pursue talks addressing "U.S. concerns regarding supply chain shortages related to rare-earth and other critical minerals, with the goal of ensuring shipment levels return to appropriate levels."
But investors should hardly interpret this as a sign that the U.S. will lose interest in shoring up its rare-earth supply anytime soon. To this point, USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) remains an obvious investment opportunity, though motivated as I am to become a shareholder, I'm holding off until this one thing happens.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
|13,80
|-1,99%