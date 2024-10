I'm Not Counting on Social Security COLAs to Carry Me Through Retirement. Here's What I'm Doing to Combat Inflation Instead

Social Security provides critical income for American retirees -- some 68 million of them at last count -- delivering about 30% of income for those aged 66 or older. And then there's this, from the Social Security Administration (SSA): "Among Social Security beneficiaries age 65 and older, 12% of men and 15% of women rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income."Here's a look at Social Security benefits, its cost of living adjustments (COLAs), and why I'm not counting on the program to be my main support in the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool