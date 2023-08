I'm Not Focusing on Social Security in Retirement Planning. I'm Doing This Instead

Like most people, I'll get Social Security benefits when I retire. But Social Security isn't playing a central role in my retirement planning. I'm not spending much time thinking about when I'll claim benefits or even factoring in the income I'm likely to get from my retirement checks. Here are a few big reasons why I'm focused on other things.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel