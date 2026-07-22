General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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22.07.2026 11:45:00
I'm Officially Sounding the Alarm on GE Vernova: Here's What Investors Should Buy Instead
Let me be clear up front: GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is a terrific business. Its power-generation and grid equipment sit at the heart of the electrification boom, and its record backlog is real. But the stock has become overvalued, and I am officially sounding the alarm. If you want exposure to the same powerful trend without the sky-high risk, I would buy Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) instead.Here's the specific problem: the price. GE Vernova trades near $1,071 a share (as of July 20), and against the average analyst forecast for 2027 earnings of about $24.40 per share, that works out to roughly 44 times forward earnings. The stock has soared more than 60% this year alone, and that kind of run leaves a valuation priced for perfection. When expectations get that stretched, even good news can fail to move the stock, while any disappointment tends to hit hard.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GE Vernova
|896,00
|3,08%
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|67 150,00
|0,19%
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