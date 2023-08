I’m paying to lease an electric car that has been off the road for months

After a minor accident, my Jaguar I-Pace was taken away and replaced by a petrol Ford FiestaIn March, I had a very minor accident in the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace that I lease from a company called Tusker via a salary sacrifice deal. The scheme includes the car’s insurance.The problem is that after the crash, which was my fault, the car was taken away and, five months on, I still haven’t received it back. I have been given a petrol Ford Fiesta, which I am having to pay to refuel, plus the Jaguar’s leasing payments. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel