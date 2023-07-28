|
28.07.2023 15:28:17
I’m secretly a Coutts customer but for people like me there’s little point
You need to be rich to take advantage of the actually useful stuff – I hide my card and just use my Monzo As someone with a Coutts account, maybe the least relatable aspect of the Nigel Farage story is: why would you publicise your Coutts account? I spent years developing the muscle memory to hold my thumb precisely over the brand name any time I take my card out; the telltale online banking icon is tucked safely away in the elephant’s graveyard of the fourth page of apps on my phone; I’ve never volunteered the information to a soul. But all it takes is one suspicious friend to wonder why you’re always putting your card the wrong way up when you split the bill and everyone you’ve ever met is mocking you for it within a week. That tiny stringed instrument you’re plucking at is making a horrible noise, incidentally.Officially, Coutts requires that you have at least £1m in investments or borrowing, or £3m in savings, to bank with it. (You will remember that this was the version of the Farage story leaked to the BBC before he obtained the internal memo that revealed the reality.) This is, emphatically, not my situation, which does rather corroborate Farage’s suggestion that the bank picks and chooses when it applies those rules. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu People Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu People Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.