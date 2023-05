I'm Single. What Should My Social Security Filing Strategy Look Like?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Claiming Social Security can be a complicated endeavor when you're married. For one thing, your spouse might pressure you to file for benefits early so you can kick off retirement together, even if that's not what you feel most comfortable doing. Your spouse might also want you to delay your Social Security filing as long as possible so they'll be in line for a higher survivors benefit upon your passing.When you're single, though, it can make the process of signing up for Social Security much easier. That's because you only have to consider your personal needs when making that choice -- not someone else's.That said, there are two big factors you'll want to take into account when deciding when to claim Social Security -- your health and your savings level. Both could help you land on the ideal filing age.