Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.06.2026 07:30:00
I'm Sitting Out the SpaceX IPO. Here's What I'm Buying Instead.
The buzz surrounding SpaceX's public offering remains palpable. Indeed, it looks, sounds, and feels like a must-have at any price.And I'm not touching it with a 10-foot pole. Oh, I might test the waters in the future, once shares suffer the usual post-IPO setback. In the meantime, though, I've identified something far more compelling because it's far more certain with far less volatility. That's the Finnish telecom company Nokia (NYSE: NOK).You probably know it best as one of the once-great mobile phone makers. It's still technically in the business, too, albeit only through licensing of its tech and its brand name. But the crux of the company's business these days is communications infrastructure. It makes everything from equipment for mobile phone service providers to data center connectivity solutions to broadband platforms, and more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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