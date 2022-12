I'm Still Bullish on Bitcoin, But There's No Way It's Going to $250,000 Next Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be down almost 65% for the year, but that's not stopping some high-profile names in the finance and crypto world from putting out some incredibly bullish future price targets. For example, billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper recently put out a $250,000 price target for Bitcoin. And he thinks it's getting there by June 2023.Of course, Draper has been wrong before with his Bitcoin predictions. Back in 2018, he famously predicted that Bitcoin would hit $250,000 by the end of 2022. Instead of acknowledging that Bitcoin might need a few more years to reach such an aggressive target, he's simply pushing back his price prediction by six months. So what in the world does he think is going to happen that is going to turbocharge a 1,470% rally in Bitcoin in the span of just six months?Continue reading