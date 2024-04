I'm Up 300% on This Cryptocurrency and Will Probably Never Sell

If you've been a consistent reader of mine during the past couple of years, you likely know that I am a huge fan of Stacks (CRYPTO: STX). The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) compatible Layer 2 has been on a tear during the past year or so and it is the top-performing cryptocurrency in my portfolio.Since my first investment in Stacks in May 2023, when it was worth about $0.60, it has climbed to an all-time high of $3.80. With some additional investments along the way, my Stacks position is up a commendable 307% as of March 30. Yet, while I'm sitting on comfortable gains, I have no plans to sell anytime soon. Here's why I think Stacks is just getting started.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel