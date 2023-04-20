I’m young but have no interest in the British cult of home ownership. I just want renting to be fair | Jason Okundaye

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Getting kicked out by my landlord was tough, but that doesn’t mean I want to buy a house. My generation needs more options for secure housingMy housemates and I were confronted with a no-fault eviction notice in September, and so I spent last New Year’s Eve hauling my possessions across south London, moving back into my family home on a social housing estate. It was a degrading experience. Moving back home felt like a step backwards in my mid-20s, but I was facing price increases of at least 75% if I went back into the rental market, so I swallowed my pride.When I’ve lamented being evicted from my flat, one answer I’ve received back a few times is: “Well, now you’re home you can save for a deposit and buy a property, and then you won’t have to worry about that again.”Jason Okundaye is a London-based writer and researcher Continue reading...