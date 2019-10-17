IMA Launches Global Ad Campaign to Highlight Importance of Certification in Today's Business Landscape

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) launched a new global, integrated advertising campaign in support of the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification program. The advertisements emphasize how accounting and finance professionals who earn the CMA are better positioned to advance their careers and obtain more strategic roles.

With reports showing that certification provides advantages for accounting and finance professionals, the best way to develop the skills necessary to progress in the profession is through a CMA. Complementing with this theme, the campaign highlights why a CMA is valuable and can connect the dots for professionals to add value to an organization and advance their careers. The anchor television spot is accessible here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfIcYqpDoDA.

"Earning the CMA certification is not just about staying relevant in today's digital workplace, it is about thriving in it," said Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, IMA president and CEO. "Management accountants who understand advanced technologies and strategies will excel as the profession moves forward, and the CMA allows them to reach that potential. As a global association, we hope this campaign educates professionals on the importance the CMA has in developing skills necessary to succeed both today and in the future."

The campaign's themes reflect insights obtained from focus groups, which found that management accountants benefit from a CMA through their ability to think strategically and make smart decisions. As a gateway for finance professionals to move into more strategic roles, the CMA demands a mastery of 12 practice areas in management accounting.

Changes to the CMA exam in 2020 will account for technology and analytics, and strategic decision-making, allowing CMAs to sharpen their skills as moving into the digital age. For more about the CMA, visit: http://www.imanet.org.





About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit http://www.imanet.org/

