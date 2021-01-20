Image Recognition Markets, 2025 - Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Pattern Recognition

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Image Recognition Market by Technology (Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Pattern Recognition), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises & Cloud), Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The image recognition industry is driven by various factors, such as an increased in the need for efficient and profitable retail execution processes with adherence to compliance standards and technological advancements to boost the adoption of image recognition market across the globe during the forecast period. However, the high installation cost of image recognition services can hinder the growth.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Services for the image recognition market include implementation, deployment, product upgrades, maintenance, and consulting. Increase in the adoption of image recognition software has led to the growth of such services, which help the companies to increase overall revenue and enhance performance. Vendors in the image recognition market sometimes provide services via channel partners; these partners can help strengthen the geographical reach of solution vendors and improve the cost-effectiveness of their software. The growing demand for rich media is expected to drive companies, such as LTU Technologies, and Catchoom, to offer integrated training services, professional services, and support and maintenance services



Hardware segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period



This segment includes image sensors integrated with cameras. Hardware is an integral part of the image recognition technology market. Many companies like IBM and Qualcomm provide their company made sensors which help detect products, shelf life, and even trends. For instance, Qualcomm offers the Vision Intelligence 400 platform that is built with powerful image processing and ML for smart camera products; it performs face detection, face recognition, product classification, and license plate recognition.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The image recognition market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounts for the highest share (33.49%) of the image recognition market in 2020. The factors supplementing this growth are the region's stable economy, early adoption of technologies, and the presence of major image recognition vendors, such as IBM, AWS, Google, and Microsoft.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the image recognition market.

By company type: Tier 1: 23%, Tier 2: 27%, and Tier 3: 50%

By designation: C-level: 48%, Directors: 31%, and Others: 21%

By region: North America : 26%, Europe : 28%, APAC: 30%, MEA: 10% and Latin America : 6%

Major vendors offering in image recognition market across the globe are IBM (US), Google (US), Qualcomm (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), NEC Corporation(Japan), Trax (Singapore), Partium(Austria), LTU Tech (France), Vispera(Turkey), Blippar(UK), Clarifai(US), Wikitude (Austria), Huawei (China), Honeywell (US), Hitachi (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Oracle (US).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the image recognition market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The market study covers the image recognition market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: component, application, deployment, end-user type, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall image recognition market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Executive Summary:



The image recognition technology is gaining traction due to the rising demand for image recognition applications to identify people, places, and objects and scan images to extract information related to a particular image. Image recognition is used in image search, object detection, eCommerce, security management, facial recognition, digital asset management, tracking, medical image analysis, traffic management, mobile image recognition, shopping, gesture recognition, gaming, and augmented reality.

The market size is expected to grow from USD 26,218 million in 2020 to USD 52,985 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 COVID-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 COVID-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts for Select G20 Countries in 2020

1.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact-Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Factors Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios in Terms of Recovery of the Global Economy

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.4.1 Market Definition

1.4.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.5 Market Scope

1.5.1 Market Segmentation

1.5.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.6 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2014-2019

1.7 Stakeholders

1.8 Summary of Changes



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Image Recognition Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation Methodology-Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue from Solutions/Services of Vendors

Figure 8 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Illustrative Example of Amazon Web Services

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology-Approach 2, Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue from Hardware, Software, and Services

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology-Approach 3, Top Down (Demand Side): Share of Image Recognition

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 11 Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix

Figure 12 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.7 Assumptions for the Study

2.8 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

Figure 13 Global Image Recognition Market to Witness High Growth During the Forecast Period

Figure 14 Leading Segments in the Market in 2020

Figure 15 Market: Regional Snapshot



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Image Recognition Market

Figure 16 Increasing Technology Developments to Boost Adoption of Image Recognition Solutions

4.2 Market, by Service and Deployment Mode

Figure 17 Professional Services and On-Premises Segments to Hold Higher Market Shares in 2020

4.3 Market, by Region

Figure 18 Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

4.4 Market: Investment Scenario

Figure 19 Europe and Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Markets for Investments in the Next Five Years



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 20 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges: Image Recognition Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Image Recognition in the Automotive Industry

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Security Applications and Products Enabled with Image Recognition Functions

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of High Bandwidth Data Services

5.2.1.4 Technology Advancements to Boost the Demand for Image Recognition Among Cpg and Retail Companies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of Image Recognition Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Big Data Analytics

5.2.3.2 Integration of Ai Capabilities with Image Recognition Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low-Resolution Image Size and Storage

5.2.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chain

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

Table 3 Image Recognition Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.4 Value Chain

Figure 21 Market: Value Chain

5.5 Ecosystem

Figure 22 Market: Ecosystem

5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Image Recognition Players, 2019-2020

Figure 23 Average Selling Price Model of Market, 2019-2020

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Use Cases

5.8.1 Use Case 1: Planorama

5.8.2 Use Case 2: Labsphere

5.8.3 Use Case 3: Catchoom

5.8.4 Use Case 4: Snap2Insight

5.8.5 Use Case 5: Infrrd

5.8.6 Use Case 6: Vispera

5.8.7 Use Case 7: Trax

5.9 Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift for Image Recognition Market

Figure 24 Market: Yc/Ycc Shift

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 25 Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.5 Intensity of Competition Rivalry



6 Image Recognition Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Technologies: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Technologies: COVID-19 Impact

Figure 26 Digital Image Processing Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Table 4 Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 5 Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

6.2 Code Recognition

Table 6 Code Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 7 Code Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

6.3 Digital Image Processing

Table 8 Digital Image Processing: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 9 Digital Image Processing: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

6.4 Facial Recognition

Table 10 Facial Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 11 Facial Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

6.5 Object Recognition

Table 12 Object Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 13 Object Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

6.6 Pattern Recognition

Table 14 Pattern Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 15 Pattern Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

6.7 Optical Character Recognition

Table 16 Optical Character Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 17 Optical Character Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)



7 Image Recognition Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact

Figure 27 Services Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Table 18 Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 19 Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

7.2 Hardware

Table 20 Hardware: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 21 Hardware: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

7.3 Software

Table 22 Software: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 23 Software: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

7.4 Services

Table 24 Services: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 25 Services: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)



8 Image Recognition Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

Figure 28 Professional Services Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025

8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

Table 26 Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 27 Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

8.1.3 Professional Services

Table 28 Professional Services: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 29 Professional Services: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 30 Professional Services: Market Size, by Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 31 Professional Services: Image Recognition Market Size, by Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

8.1.3.1 Integration and Deployment

Table 32 Integration and Deployment Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 33 Integration and Deployment Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

8.1.3.2 Support and Maintenance

Table 34 Support and Maintenance Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 35 Support and Maintenance Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

8.1.3.3 Consulting

Table 36 Consulting Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 37 Consulting Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

8.1.4 Managed Services

Table 38 Managed Services: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 39 Managed Services: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)



9 Image Recognition Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

Figure 29 On-Premises Segment to Hold Higher Market Share in 2020

9.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact

Table 40 Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 41 Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

9.2 Cloud

Table 42 Cloud: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 43 Cloud: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

9.3 On-Premises

Table 44 On-Premises: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 45 On-Premises: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)



10 Image Recognition Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact

Figure 30 Security and Surveillance Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Table 46 Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 47 Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

10.2 Scanning and Imaging

Table 48 Scanning and Imaging: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 49 Scanning and Imaging: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

10.3 Security and Surveillance

Table 50 Security and Surveillance: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 51 Security and Surveillance: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

10.4 Image Search

Table 52 Image Search: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 53 Image Search: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

10.5 Augmented Reality

Table 54 Augmented Reality: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 55 Augmented Reality: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

10.6 Marketing and Advertising

Table 56 Marketing and Advertising: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 57 Marketing and Advertising: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)



11 Image Recognition Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

11.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

Figure 31 Bfsi Vertical to Hold Highest Market Share in 2020

Table 58 Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 59 Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Table 60 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 61 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

11.3 Retail and CPG

Table 62 Retail and CPG: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 63 Retail and CPG: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

11.4 Healthcare

Table 64 Healthcare: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 65 Healthcare: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

11.5 Media and Entertainment

Table 66 Media and Entertainment: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 67 Media and Entertainment: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

11.6 Government

Table 68 Government: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 69 Government: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

11.7 Transportation and Logistics

Table 70 Transportation and Logistics: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 71 Transportation and Logistics: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

11.8 Automotive

Table 72 Automotive: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 73 Automotive: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

11.9 Telecommunications

Table 74 Telecommunications: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 75 Telecommunications: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

11.10 Others

Table 76 Others: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 77 Others: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)



12 Image Recognition Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

Figure 32 Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Table 78 Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 79 Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

12.2.2 North America: Image Recognition Vendor Initiatives and Developments

12.2.3 North America: COVID-19 Impact

12.2.4 North America: Market Regulatory Landscape

Figure 33 North America: Market Snapshot

Table 80 North America: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 81 North America: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 82 North America: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 83 North America: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 84 North America: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 85 North America: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 86 North America: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 87 North America: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 88 North America: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 89 North America: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 90 North America: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 91 North America: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 92 North America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 93 North America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 94 North America: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 95 North America: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

12.2.5 United States

Table 96 United States: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 97 United States: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 98 United States: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 99 United States: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 100 United States: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 101 United States: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 102 United States: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 103 United States: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 104 United States: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 105 United States: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 106 United States: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 107 United States: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 108 United States: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 109 United States: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

12.2.6 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

12.3.2 Europe: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments

12.3.3 Europe: COVID-19 Impact

12.3.4 Europe: Market Regulatory Landscape

Table 110 Europe: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 111 Europe: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 112 Europe: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 113 Europe: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 114 Europe: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 115 Europe: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 116 Europe: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 117 Europe: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 118 Europe: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 119 Europe: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 120 Europe: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 121 Europe: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 122 Europe: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 123 Europe: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 124 Europe: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 125 Europe: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

12.3.5 United Kingdom

Table 126 United Kingdom: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 127 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 128 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 129 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 130 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 131 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 132 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 133 United Kingdom: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 134 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 135 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 136 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 137 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 138 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 139 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

12.3.6 Germany

12.3.7 France

12.3.8 Italy

12.3.9 Russia

12.3.10 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Image Recognition Market Drivers

12.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments

12.4.3 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact

12.4.4 Asia-Pacific: Market Regulatory Landscape

Figure 34 Asia-Pacific: Market Snapshot

Table 140 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 141 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 142 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 143 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 144 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 145 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 146 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 147 Asia-Pacific: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 148 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 149 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 150 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 151 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 152 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 153 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 154 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 155 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

12.4.5 Australia

Table 156 Australia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 157 Australia: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 158 Australia: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 159 Australia: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 160 Australia: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 161 Australia: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 162 Australia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 163 Australia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 164 Australia: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 165 Australia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 166 Australia: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 167 Australia: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 168 Australia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 169 Australia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Malaysia

12.4.8 China

12.4.9 Japan

12.4.10India

12.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Image Recognition Market Drivers

12.5.2 Middle East and Africa: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments

12.5.3 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact

12.5.4 Middle East and Africa: Market Regulatory Landscape

Table 170 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 171 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 172 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 173 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 174 Middle East and Africa: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 175 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 176 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 177 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 178 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 179 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 180 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 181 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 182 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 183 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 184 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 185 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

12.5.5 United Arab Emirates

12.5.6 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Table 186 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 187 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 188 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 189 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 190 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 191 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 192 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 193 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 194 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 195 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 196 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 197 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 198 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 199 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

12.5.7 Rest of Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Latin America: Image Recognition Market Drivers

12.6.2 Latin America: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments

12.6.3 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact

12.6.4 Latin America: Market Regulatory Landscape

Table 200 Latin America: Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 201 Latin America: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 202 Latin America: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 203 Latin America: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 204 Latin America: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 205 Latin America: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 206 Latin America: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 207 Latin America: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 208 Latin America: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 209 Latin America: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 210 Latin America: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 211 Latin America: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 212 Latin America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 213 Latin America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 214 Latin America: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 215 Latin America: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

12.6.5 Brazil

Table 216 Brazil: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 217 Brazil: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 218 Brazil: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 219 Brazil: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 220 Brazil: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 221 Brazil: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 222 Brazil: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 223 Brazil: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 224 Brazil: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 225 Brazil: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 226 Brazil: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 227 Brazil: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Table 228 Brazil: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)

Table 229 Brazil: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

12.6.6 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

Figure 35 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

Figure 36 Image Recognition Market: Revenue Analysis

13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

Figure 37 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players

13.5 Ranking of Key Players in Market, 2020



14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix

14.1.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

Table 230 Evaluation Criteria

14.1.2 Star

14.1.3 Pervasive

14.1.4 Emerging Leaders

14.1.5 Participants

Figure 38 Image Recognition Market (Global), Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

14.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.3 Business Strategy Excellence

14.4 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View, Key Strengths/Right to Win, Strategic Choices Made, Weakness and Competitive Threats and COVID-19-Related Developments

14.4.1 IBM

Figure 39 IBM: Company Snapshot

14.4.2 Google

Figure 40 Google: Company Snapshot

14.4.3 Qualcomm

Figure 41 Qualcomm: Company Snapshot

14.4.4 Microsoft

Figure 42 Microsoft: Company Snapshot

14.4.5 Amazon Web Services

Figure 43 Aws: Company Snapshot

14.4.6 Trax

14.4.7 NEC Corporation

Figure 44 NEC Corporation: Company Snapshot

14.4.8 Partium

14.4.9 Ltu Tech

14.4.10 Huawei

14.4.11 Honeywell

14.4.12 Hitachi

14.4.13 Toshiba

14.4.14 Oracle

14.4.15 Vispera

14.4.16 Blippar

14.4.17 Wikitude

14.4.18 Clarifai

14.5 Right to Win

14.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

14.6.1 Progressive Companies

14.6.2 Responsive Companies

14.6.3 Dynamic Companies

14.6.4 Starting Blocks

Figure 45 Image Recognition Market (Global), Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

14.6.5 Trigo

14.6.6 Inffrd

14.6.7 Airy3D

14.6.8 Standard Cognition

14.6.9 Unispectral Ltd.

14.6.10 Snap2Insight

14.6.11 Restb.Ai

14.6.12 Vize by Ximilar

14.6.13 Mirror That Look



Details on Business Overview, Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View, Key Strengths/Right to Win, Strategic Choices Made, Weakness and Competitive Threats and COVID-19-Related Developments Might Not be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.



15 Adjacent/Related Markets

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Image Recognition in Retail Market

15.2.1 Market Definition

Table 231 Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Application, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Table 232 Visual Product Search: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Table 233 Security and Surveillance: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Table 234 Vision Analytics: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Table 235 Marketing and Advertising: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Table 236 Other Applications: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

15.3 IoT in Retail Market

15.3.1 Market Definition

Table 237 IoT in Retail Market Size, by Application, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Table 238 Operations Management: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Table 239 Asset Management: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Table 240 Customer Experience Management: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Table 241 Advertising and Marketing: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

15.4 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market

15.4.1 Market Definition

Table 242 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 243 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Technology, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 244 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Solution, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 245 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Service, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 246 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Application, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 247 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2015-2022 (USD Million)



16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide

16.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

16.3 Available Customizations

16.4 Related Reports

16.5 Author Details

Companies Mentioned



Airy3D

Amazon Web Services

Blippar

Clarifai

Google

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei

IBM

Inffrd

Ltu Tech

Microsoft

Mirror That Look

NEC Corporation

Oracle

Partium

Qualcomm

Restb.Ai

Snap2Insight

Standard Cognition

Toshiba

Trax

Trigo

Unispectral Ltd.

Vispera

Vize by Ximilar

Wikitude

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9a63hv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/image-recognition-markets-2025---digital-image-processing-facial-recognition-pattern-recognition-301211658.html

SOURCE Research and Markets