20.01.2021 15:45:00
Image Recognition Markets, 2025 - Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Pattern Recognition
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Image Recognition Market by Technology (Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Pattern Recognition), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises & Cloud), Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The image recognition industry is driven by various factors, such as an increased in the need for efficient and profitable retail execution processes with adherence to compliance standards and technological advancements to boost the adoption of image recognition market across the globe during the forecast period. However, the high installation cost of image recognition services can hinder the growth.
Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Services for the image recognition market include implementation, deployment, product upgrades, maintenance, and consulting. Increase in the adoption of image recognition software has led to the growth of such services, which help the companies to increase overall revenue and enhance performance. Vendors in the image recognition market sometimes provide services via channel partners; these partners can help strengthen the geographical reach of solution vendors and improve the cost-effectiveness of their software. The growing demand for rich media is expected to drive companies, such as LTU Technologies, and Catchoom, to offer integrated training services, professional services, and support and maintenance services
Hardware segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period
This segment includes image sensors integrated with cameras. Hardware is an integral part of the image recognition technology market. Many companies like IBM and Qualcomm provide their company made sensors which help detect products, shelf life, and even trends. For instance, Qualcomm offers the Vision Intelligence 400 platform that is built with powerful image processing and ML for smart camera products; it performs face detection, face recognition, product classification, and license plate recognition.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The image recognition market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounts for the highest share (33.49%) of the image recognition market in 2020. The factors supplementing this growth are the region's stable economy, early adoption of technologies, and the presence of major image recognition vendors, such as IBM, AWS, Google, and Microsoft.
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the image recognition market.
- By company type: Tier 1: 23%, Tier 2: 27%, and Tier 3: 50%
- By designation: C-level: 48%, Directors: 31%, and Others: 21%
- By region: North America: 26%, Europe: 28%, APAC: 30%, MEA: 10% and Latin America: 6%
Major vendors offering in image recognition market across the globe are IBM (US), Google (US), Qualcomm (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), NEC Corporation(Japan), Trax (Singapore), Partium(Austria), LTU Tech (France), Vispera(Turkey), Blippar(UK), Clarifai(US), Wikitude (Austria), Huawei (China), Honeywell (US), Hitachi (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Oracle (US).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the image recognition market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Research coverage
The market study covers the image recognition market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: component, application, deployment, end-user type, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key benefits of buying the report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall image recognition market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Executive Summary:
The image recognition technology is gaining traction due to the rising demand for image recognition applications to identify people, places, and objects and scan images to extract information related to a particular image. Image recognition is used in image search, object detection, eCommerce, security management, facial recognition, digital asset management, tracking, medical image analysis, traffic management, mobile image recognition, shopping, gesture recognition, gaming, and augmented reality.
The market size is expected to grow from USD 26,218 million in 2020 to USD 52,985 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction to COVID-19
1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
Figure 1 COVID-19: Global Propagation
Figure 2 COVID-19 Propagation: Select Countries
1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts for Select G20 Countries in 2020
1.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact-Scenario Assessment
Figure 4 Factors Impacting Global Economy
Figure 5 Scenarios in Terms of Recovery of the Global Economy
1.4 Objectives of the Study
1.4.1 Market Definition
1.4.2 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.5 Market Scope
1.5.1 Market Segmentation
1.5.2 Years Considered for the Study
1.6 Currency Considered
Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2014-2019
1.7 Stakeholders
1.8 Summary of Changes
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
Figure 6 Image Recognition Market: Research Design
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
Figure 7 Market Size Estimation Methodology-Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue from Solutions/Services of Vendors
Figure 8 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Illustrative Example of Amazon Web Services
Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology-Approach 2, Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue from Hardware, Software, and Services
Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology-Approach 3, Top Down (Demand Side): Share of Image Recognition
2.4 Market Forecast
Table 2 Factor Analysis
2.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology
Figure 11 Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage
2.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix
Figure 12 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage
2.7 Assumptions for the Study
2.8 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
Figure 13 Global Image Recognition Market to Witness High Growth During the Forecast Period
Figure 14 Leading Segments in the Market in 2020
Figure 15 Market: Regional Snapshot
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Image Recognition Market
Figure 16 Increasing Technology Developments to Boost Adoption of Image Recognition Solutions
4.2 Market, by Service and Deployment Mode
Figure 17 Professional Services and On-Premises Segments to Hold Higher Market Shares in 2020
4.3 Market, by Region
Figure 18 Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
4.4 Market: Investment Scenario
Figure 19 Europe and Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Markets for Investments in the Next Five Years
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
Figure 20 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges: Image Recognition Market
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Image Recognition in the Automotive Industry
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Security Applications and Products Enabled with Image Recognition Functions
5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of High Bandwidth Data Services
5.2.1.4 Technology Advancements to Boost the Demand for Image Recognition Among Cpg and Retail Companies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of Image Recognition Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Big Data Analytics
5.2.3.2 Integration of Ai Capabilities with Image Recognition Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Low-Resolution Image Size and Storage
5.2.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chain
5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
Table 3 Image Recognition Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.4 Value Chain
Figure 21 Market: Value Chain
5.5 Ecosystem
Figure 22 Market: Ecosystem
5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Image Recognition Players, 2019-2020
Figure 23 Average Selling Price Model of Market, 2019-2020
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Use Cases
5.8.1 Use Case 1: Planorama
5.8.2 Use Case 2: Labsphere
5.8.3 Use Case 3: Catchoom
5.8.4 Use Case 4: Snap2Insight
5.8.5 Use Case 5: Infrrd
5.8.6 Use Case 6: Vispera
5.8.7 Use Case 7: Trax
5.9 Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift for Image Recognition Market
Figure 24 Market: Yc/Ycc Shift
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Figure 25 Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.5 Intensity of Competition Rivalry
6 Image Recognition Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Technologies: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Technologies: COVID-19 Impact
Figure 26 Digital Image Processing Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Table 4 Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 5 Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
6.2 Code Recognition
Table 6 Code Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 7 Code Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
6.3 Digital Image Processing
Table 8 Digital Image Processing: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 9 Digital Image Processing: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
6.4 Facial Recognition
Table 10 Facial Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 11 Facial Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
6.5 Object Recognition
Table 12 Object Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 13 Object Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
6.6 Pattern Recognition
Table 14 Pattern Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 15 Pattern Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
6.7 Optical Character Recognition
Table 16 Optical Character Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 17 Optical Character Recognition: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
7 Image Recognition Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Components: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact
Figure 27 Services Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Table 18 Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 19 Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
7.2 Hardware
Table 20 Hardware: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 21 Hardware: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
7.3 Software
Table 22 Software: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 23 Software: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
7.4 Services
Table 24 Services: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 25 Services: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
8 Image Recognition Market, by Service
8.1 Introduction
Figure 28 Professional Services Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025
8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
Table 26 Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 27 Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
8.1.3 Professional Services
Table 28 Professional Services: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 29 Professional Services: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 30 Professional Services: Market Size, by Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 31 Professional Services: Image Recognition Market Size, by Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
8.1.3.1 Integration and Deployment
Table 32 Integration and Deployment Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 33 Integration and Deployment Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
8.1.3.2 Support and Maintenance
Table 34 Support and Maintenance Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 35 Support and Maintenance Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
8.1.3.3 Consulting
Table 36 Consulting Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 37 Consulting Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
8.1.4 Managed Services
Table 38 Managed Services: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 39 Managed Services: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
9 Image Recognition Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
Figure 29 On-Premises Segment to Hold Higher Market Share in 2020
9.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact
Table 40 Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 41 Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
9.2 Cloud
Table 42 Cloud: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 43 Cloud: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
9.3 On-Premises
Table 44 On-Premises: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 45 On-Premises: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
10 Image Recognition Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact
Figure 30 Security and Surveillance Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Table 46 Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 47 Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
10.2 Scanning and Imaging
Table 48 Scanning and Imaging: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 49 Scanning and Imaging: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
10.3 Security and Surveillance
Table 50 Security and Surveillance: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 51 Security and Surveillance: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
10.4 Image Search
Table 52 Image Search: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 53 Image Search: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
10.5 Augmented Reality
Table 54 Augmented Reality: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 55 Augmented Reality: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
10.6 Marketing and Advertising
Table 56 Marketing and Advertising: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 57 Marketing and Advertising: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
11 Image Recognition Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
11.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact
Figure 31 Bfsi Vertical to Hold Highest Market Share in 2020
Table 58 Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 59 Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Table 60 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 61 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
11.3 Retail and CPG
Table 62 Retail and CPG: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 63 Retail and CPG: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
11.4 Healthcare
Table 64 Healthcare: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 65 Healthcare: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
11.5 Media and Entertainment
Table 66 Media and Entertainment: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 67 Media and Entertainment: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
11.6 Government
Table 68 Government: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 69 Government: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
11.7 Transportation and Logistics
Table 70 Transportation and Logistics: Image Recognition Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 71 Transportation and Logistics: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
11.8 Automotive
Table 72 Automotive: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 73 Automotive: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
11.9 Telecommunications
Table 74 Telecommunications: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 75 Telecommunications: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
11.10 Others
Table 76 Others: Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 77 Others: Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12 Image Recognition Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
Figure 32 Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Table 78 Market Size, by Region, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 79 Market Size, by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12.2 North America
12.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
12.2.2 North America: Image Recognition Vendor Initiatives and Developments
12.2.3 North America: COVID-19 Impact
12.2.4 North America: Market Regulatory Landscape
Figure 33 North America: Market Snapshot
Table 80 North America: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 81 North America: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 82 North America: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 83 North America: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 84 North America: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 85 North America: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 86 North America: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 87 North America: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 88 North America: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 89 North America: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 90 North America: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 91 North America: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 92 North America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 93 North America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 94 North America: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 95 North America: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12.2.5 United States
Table 96 United States: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 97 United States: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 98 United States: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 99 United States: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 100 United States: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 101 United States: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 102 United States: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 103 United States: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 104 United States: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 105 United States: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 106 United States: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 107 United States: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 108 United States: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 109 United States: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12.2.6 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers
12.3.2 Europe: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments
12.3.3 Europe: COVID-19 Impact
12.3.4 Europe: Market Regulatory Landscape
Table 110 Europe: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 111 Europe: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 112 Europe: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 113 Europe: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 114 Europe: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 115 Europe: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 116 Europe: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 117 Europe: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 118 Europe: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 119 Europe: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 120 Europe: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 121 Europe: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 122 Europe: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 123 Europe: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 124 Europe: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 125 Europe: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12.3.5 United Kingdom
Table 126 United Kingdom: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 127 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 128 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 129 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 130 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 131 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 132 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 133 United Kingdom: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 134 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 135 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 136 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 137 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 138 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 139 United Kingdom: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12.3.6 Germany
12.3.7 France
12.3.8 Italy
12.3.9 Russia
12.3.10 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Image Recognition Market Drivers
12.4.2 Asia-Pacific: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments
12.4.3 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact
12.4.4 Asia-Pacific: Market Regulatory Landscape
Figure 34 Asia-Pacific: Market Snapshot
Table 140 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 141 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 142 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 143 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 144 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 145 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 146 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 147 Asia-Pacific: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 148 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 149 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 150 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 151 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 152 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 153 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 154 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 155 Asia-Pacific: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12.4.5 Australia
Table 156 Australia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 157 Australia: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 158 Australia: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 159 Australia: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 160 Australia: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 161 Australia: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 162 Australia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 163 Australia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 164 Australia: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 165 Australia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 166 Australia: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 167 Australia: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 168 Australia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 169 Australia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Malaysia
12.4.8 China
12.4.9 Japan
12.4.10India
12.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Image Recognition Market Drivers
12.5.2 Middle East and Africa: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments
12.5.3 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact
12.5.4 Middle East and Africa: Market Regulatory Landscape
Table 170 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 171 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 172 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 173 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 174 Middle East and Africa: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 175 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 176 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 177 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 178 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 179 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 180 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 181 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 182 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 183 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 184 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 185 Middle East and Africa: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12.5.5 United Arab Emirates
12.5.6 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Table 186 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 187 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 188 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 189 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 190 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 191 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 192 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 193 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 194 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 195 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 196 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 197 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 198 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 199 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12.5.7 Rest of Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Latin America: Image Recognition Market Drivers
12.6.2 Latin America: Market Vendor Initiatives and Developments
12.6.3 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact
12.6.4 Latin America: Market Regulatory Landscape
Table 200 Latin America: Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 201 Latin America: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 202 Latin America: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 203 Latin America: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 204 Latin America: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 205 Latin America: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 206 Latin America: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 207 Latin America: Image Recognition Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 208 Latin America: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 209 Latin America: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 210 Latin America: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 211 Latin America: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 212 Latin America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 213 Latin America: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 214 Latin America: Market Size, by Country, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 215 Latin America: Market Size, by Country, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12.6.5 Brazil
Table 216 Brazil: Image Recognition Market Size, by Technology, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 217 Brazil: Market Size, by Technology, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 218 Brazil: Market Size, by Component, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 219 Brazil: Market Size, by Component, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 220 Brazil: Market Size, by Service, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 221 Brazil: Market Size, by Service, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 222 Brazil: Market Size, by Service Type, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 223 Brazil: Market Size, by Service Type, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 224 Brazil: Image Recognition Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 225 Brazil: Market Size, by Deployment Mode, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 226 Brazil: Market Size, by Application, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 227 Brazil: Market Size, by Application, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
Table 228 Brazil: Market Size, by Vertical, 2014-2019 (USD Million)
Table 229 Brazil: Market Size, by Vertical, 2019-2025 (USD Million)
12.6.6 Rest of Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
Figure 35 Market Evaluation Framework
13.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
Figure 36 Image Recognition Market: Revenue Analysis
13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis
Figure 37 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players
13.5 Ranking of Key Players in Market, 2020
14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix
14.1.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
Table 230 Evaluation Criteria
14.1.2 Star
14.1.3 Pervasive
14.1.4 Emerging Leaders
14.1.5 Participants
Figure 38 Image Recognition Market (Global), Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
14.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.3 Business Strategy Excellence
14.4 Company Profiles
Business Overview, Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View, Key Strengths/Right to Win, Strategic Choices Made, Weakness and Competitive Threats and COVID-19-Related Developments
14.4.1 IBM
Figure 39 IBM: Company Snapshot
14.4.2 Google
Figure 40 Google: Company Snapshot
14.4.3 Qualcomm
Figure 41 Qualcomm: Company Snapshot
14.4.4 Microsoft
Figure 42 Microsoft: Company Snapshot
14.4.5 Amazon Web Services
Figure 43 Aws: Company Snapshot
14.4.6 Trax
14.4.7 NEC Corporation
Figure 44 NEC Corporation: Company Snapshot
14.4.8 Partium
14.4.9 Ltu Tech
14.4.10 Huawei
14.4.11 Honeywell
14.4.12 Hitachi
14.4.13 Toshiba
14.4.14 Oracle
14.4.15 Vispera
14.4.16 Blippar
14.4.17 Wikitude
14.4.18 Clarifai
14.5 Right to Win
14.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
14.6.1 Progressive Companies
14.6.2 Responsive Companies
14.6.3 Dynamic Companies
14.6.4 Starting Blocks
Figure 45 Image Recognition Market (Global), Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
14.6.5 Trigo
14.6.6 Inffrd
14.6.7 Airy3D
14.6.8 Standard Cognition
14.6.9 Unispectral Ltd.
14.6.10 Snap2Insight
14.6.11 Restb.Ai
14.6.12 Vize by Ximilar
14.6.13 Mirror That Look
Details on Business Overview, Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View, Key Strengths/Right to Win, Strategic Choices Made, Weakness and Competitive Threats and COVID-19-Related Developments Might Not be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.
15 Adjacent/Related Markets
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Image Recognition in Retail Market
15.2.1 Market Definition
Table 231 Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Application, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
Table 232 Visual Product Search: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
Table 233 Security and Surveillance: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
Table 234 Vision Analytics: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
Table 235 Marketing and Advertising: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
Table 236 Other Applications: Image Recognition in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
15.3 IoT in Retail Market
15.3.1 Market Definition
Table 237 IoT in Retail Market Size, by Application, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
Table 238 Operations Management: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
Table 239 Asset Management: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
Table 240 Customer Experience Management: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
Table 241 Advertising and Marketing: IoT in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Million)
15.4 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market
15.4.1 Market Definition
Table 242 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)
Table 243 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Technology, 2015-2022 (USD Million)
Table 244 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Solution, 2015-2022 (USD Million)
Table 245 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Service, 2015-2022 (USD Million)
Table 246 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Application, 2015-2022 (USD Million)
Table 247 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, by Region, 2015-2022 (USD Million)
16 Appendix
16.1 Discussion Guide
16.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
16.3 Available Customizations
16.4 Related Reports
16.5 Author Details
Companies Mentioned
- Airy3D
- Amazon Web Services
- Blippar
- Clarifai
- Hitachi
- Honeywell
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inffrd
- Ltu Tech
- Microsoft
- Mirror That Look
- NEC Corporation
- Oracle
- Partium
- Qualcomm
- Restb.Ai
- Snap2Insight
- Standard Cognition
- Toshiba
- Trax
- Trigo
- Unispectral Ltd.
- Vispera
- Vize by Ximilar
- Wikitude
