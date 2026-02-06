Image Systems' Loss Widens In Q4; Proposes No Dividend; Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - Image Systems AB (IS.ST), a Swedish high-technology company, on Friday reported loss widened in the fourth quarter compared with the prior year.

Image Systems is currently trading at around 12% lesser.

For the fourth quarter, loss widened to SEK 9.3 million from SEK 3.8 million in the previous year.

Loss per share was SEK 0.10 versus SEK 0.04 last year.

EBITDA came in at loss of SEK 3.5 million compared with profit of SEK 1 million last year.

Operating loss widened to SEK 9.5 million from SEK 3.6 million in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to SEK 41.1 million from SEK 49.8 million in the previous year.

Order intake slip to SEK 33.2 million from SEK 88 million in the same period last year.

Order backlog declined to SEK 69.8 million from SEK 117.5 million in the prior year.

The board proposed that no dividend be paid for the 2025 financial year to support continued investment in business development and to strengthen the company's financial position.

Image Systems is currently trading 11.45% lesser at SEK 0.9740 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.