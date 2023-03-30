ImageSource Highlights Quinault Indian Nation Partnership

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., manufacturer of ILINX – the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, is proud to highlight its partnership and collaboration with the Quinault Indian Nation to improve member services and create operational efficiencies throughout the organization. The ImageSource team leveraged its expertise and the ILINX platform to help the Nation innovate business processes and deliver critical services, including a public health crisis response.

"Our ILINX-powered COVID response was wildly successful and ultimately protected the lives of our members," says Acting CFO Daniel Ebling of the Quinault Indian Nation.

Having the ILINX platform in place allowed the Nation to quickly expand functionality and provide many solutions, including youth and family services to the Nation's members. ImageSource worked closely with the Nation to design and implement a solution that moved the Nation from manual processes to an automated process and streamlined experience.

"We are proud to have partnered with the Quinault Indian Nation on these projects," says Terry Sutherland, ImageSource CEO. "Their dedication to improving processes in order to serve members better is truly inspiring. Our partnership illustrates the rewards of collaboration and the power of technology to improve human experiences."

Located in the Pacific Northwest, the Quinault Indian Nation is a sovereign nation of more than 2,800 enrolled members. The Nation's operations include member enrollment, social services, natural resource management, gaming, tourism, and more. With such a wide range of responsibilities, the Nation needed a robust platform to manage services for Quinault citizens and community members.

Details about the partnership and other successes are available at ImageSourceInc.com.

