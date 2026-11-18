(RTTNews) - IMAX Corp. (IMAX), a Canadian entertainment technology company, on Wednesday announced the promotion of Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President Giovanni Dolci to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer.

In the new role, Dolci will oversee the company's Global Theatres and Technology functions, in addition to his existing responsibilities for Global Sales and Streaming and Consumer Technology.

Dolci joined IMAX in 2012 and has secured agreements for more than 1,000 IMAX systems and expanded the company's network into more than 20 new countries.

The company also appointed President of IMAX Global Theatres Mark Welton to the newly created role of President of Strategic Partnerships.

Welton will lead partnerships outside the company's core theatrical business, focusing on initiatives across sports, events and consumer brands.

The company said that both executives will report to Chief Executive Officer Rich Gelfond.

IMAX closed trading 0.73% higher at $47.10 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 1.34% higher at $47.73.