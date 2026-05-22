IMAX Aktie
WKN: 896801 / ISIN: CA45245E1097
|
22.05.2026 17:01:06
IMAX Shares Rise 15%
(RTTNews) - IMAX Corporation (IMAX) shares climbed 14.85 percent to $38.90, up $5.02 on Friday, likely extending gains following the announcement of a new IMAX documentary project titled Frontier.
The stock is currently trading at $38.90, compared with a previous close of $33.88 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $38.52 and traded between $37.64 and $39.72 during the session, with volume reaching 777,050 shares versus average daily volume of 1.15 million shares.
IMAX Corporation, alongside Nocturnal Entertainment and LA Times Studios, announced the documentary focused on modern cowboy and ranch life in the American West.
The film is directed by Anouk Masson Krantz and based on her photography book of the same name. The project is produced by Academy Award-winning producer Charles Roven through Atlas Entertainment.
IMAX shares have traded between $24.20 and $43.16 over the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IMAX Corp.
|
22.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: Das macht der NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite legt zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
|
18.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier IMAX-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem IMAX-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier IMAX-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine IMAX-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
04.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert IMAX-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in IMAX von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich am Freitagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)