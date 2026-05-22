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IMAX Aktie

IMAX für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 896801 / ISIN: CA45245E1097

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22.05.2026 17:01:06

IMAX Shares Rise 15%

(RTTNews) - IMAX Corporation (IMAX) shares climbed 14.85 percent to $38.90, up $5.02 on Friday, likely extending gains following the announcement of a new IMAX documentary project titled Frontier.

The stock is currently trading at $38.90, compared with a previous close of $33.88 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $38.52 and traded between $37.64 and $39.72 during the session, with volume reaching 777,050 shares versus average daily volume of 1.15 million shares.

IMAX Corporation, alongside Nocturnal Entertainment and LA Times Studios, announced the documentary focused on modern cowboy and ranch life in the American West.

The film is directed by Anouk Masson Krantz and based on her photography book of the same name. The project is produced by Academy Award-winning producer Charles Roven through Atlas Entertainment.

IMAX shares have traded between $24.20 and $43.16 over the past 52 weeks.

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