IMAX's Q4 Report: 3 Lessons for AMC and Cinemark Investors

Larger-than-life cinema technologist IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) posted its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. The report drove IMAX shares as much as 10.5% higher in Wednesday's after-hours trading, and it painted a vivid picture of the state of the industry. Hence, investors in other leaders of the cinema sector, such as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK), should take a peek at IMAX's report in preparation for their own upcoming business updates.These are the three most important movie industry insights I found in IMAX's fourth quarter.IMAX crushed Wall Street's estimates in the fourth quarter on 2021. The average analyst had been looking for earnings near $0.13 per share, on revenue in the neighborhood of $87 million. Instead, the company delivered $0.31 of earnings per share and top-line sales of $109 million. Total IMAX box-office receipts during the quarter landed at $278 million, a 15% increase from the pre-COVID fourth quarter of 2019 and 146% over the stunted year-end period of 2020.