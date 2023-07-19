IMCD continues to build strong LATAM business with the acquisition of Chilean speciality distributor, MAPRIN®

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (19 July 2023) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, and solutions provider, today announces that it signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of REPRESENTACIONES DE MATERIAS PRIMAS INDUSTRIALES LIMITADA ("MAPRIN®”).

"Our two companies joining forces is an important step in strengthening IMCD’s presence in this continuously developing LATAM country. MAPRIN’s portfolio bolsters our capabilities in delivering effective solutions to customers and creates opportunities for developing IMCD’s core markets,” said Nicolas Kaufmann, Americas President, IMCD.

Established in 1975 and headquartered in Santiago, Chile, MAPRIN is a leading raw materials distributor for the beauty and personal care industry. It is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company that demonstrates responsibility in adopting high regulatory and quality standards to serve the Chilean market. It is privately owned and features a diverse portfolio of products from leading global manufacturers of raw materials for use in a variety of applications in the beauty and personal care industries.

"IMCD’s multinational presence was important in making the decision to further progress our business through this acquisition,” said Jorge Croxatto, General Manager and Co-Founder, MAPRIN. "Its global reputation as a reliable solutions provider and experience in successfully working with acquired distributors has accelerated growth throughout LATAM. IMCD’s global reach, sustainability motives and path to digitalization are future focused. We are pleased to soon offer these capabilities to maintain the confidence our customers and partners have in our team to further drive marketplace innovation.”

MAPRIN generated a revenue of approximately USD $8 million in 2022. IMCD welcomes MAPRIN’s 20 employees to its LATAM organization.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place in August 2023.

