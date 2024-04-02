|
02.04.2024 18:00:00
IMCD publishes convocation for its upcoming Annual General Meeting
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (2 April 2024, 18:00 hrs CEST) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today published the convocation and agenda for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM), which will be held on Tuesday 14 May 2024 at 14:00 CEST at the Mainport by Inntel Hotel, Schiedamsedijk 140, 3011 EN, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
The convocation, agenda and further documentation for the AGM are available in the Investors’ section of IMCD’s website. The meeting will be held in person.
Shareholders are advised to check the information on the website regularly for any updates.
