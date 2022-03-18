IMCD to nominate Marcus Jordan for appointment as COO and new member of the Management Board

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (18 March 2022) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD” or "Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, is pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Marcus Jordan as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of the Management Board. Marcus Jordan (1974, British) has been working for the Company for 23 years and currently serves as Executive Committee member and President IMCD Americas. With the proposed appointment, the Management Board of IMCD will expand to a total of three members.

Marcus Jordan’s proposed appointment to the Management Board will be submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) to be held on 2 May 2022. Upon appointment, he is to join Piet van der Slikke, CEO and chair of the Management Board and Hans Kooijmans, CFO and member of the management board in Rotterdam.

The responsibilities of Mr. Jordan as COO include the group’s strategy execution for digitisation and sustainability and driving operational excellence, globally. In addition, the Americas region will report to him.

Marcus Jordan started his career as a formulation and application specialist and joined IMCD in the UK in 1998. Over the years, he held various strategic roles in the UK as well as in the group organisation, including the global role of Group Development Director. In 2014 he was appointed as member of IMCD’s Executive Committee and as of 2016, he was appointed President Americas. In this role, Mr. Jordan has been responsible for IMCD’s operations in the Americas, accomplishing national footprint and coast-to-coast coverage in the US, and successful expansion into Latin America. Marcus Jordan holds a Chemistry degree after studying at the University of East Anglia, UK, and University of Illinois, US, and completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of Harvard Business School, Boston, US.

Janus Smalbraak, chair of the Supervisory Board: "IMCD’s growth throughout the years has been strong. Adding a third board member to the management team is a logical next step in view of the current size of the Company and the ambition for further long-term growth and market leadership. Marcus Jordan has over two decades of experience in the Company and an excellent track record in growing the business in multiple functions.”

Further details on this nomination and other agenda proposals are included in the documentation for the 2022 AGM, available as of today on IMCD's website here.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 18 March 2022, 07:00 a.m. CET.

