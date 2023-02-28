IMCD UK expands its industrial footprint with the acquisition of Orange Chemicals

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (28 February 2023) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD” or "Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD UK has acquired 100% of the shares of Orange Chemicals Ltd ("Orange Chemicals”), a distributor of performance chemicals throughout the UK and Ireland.

Since its inception in 1976, Orange Chemicals has built an excellent industry reputation alongside its strong presence across Coatings & Construction, Advanced Materials, and other industrial markets.



"Orange Chemicals brings a highly complementary portfolio of suppliers, products, and customers, in addition to excellent industry relationships, expertise, and a proven track record of steady growth. Joining forces with Orange Chemicals will enable IMCD UK to expand our customer offering and consequently accelerate our growth ambitions throughout the UK and Ireland”, said Paul Hanbury, Managing Director, IMCD UK.

Orange Chemicals, headquartered in Winchester, generated a revenue of approximately EUR 30 million in financial year 2022 and adds seven employees to the IMCD UK team. The company has long-standing partnerships with leading global suppliers, which make it an ideal fit with IMCD UK.



"Joining IMCD is an exciting new chapter for Orange Chemicals and reinforces our commitment to delivering valuable connections between our customers and supply chain partners, as we have done for over 45 years. I’m confident that our complementary portfolios and business models will be highly beneficial for our companies, but also for the principals and customers we serve,” commented John Millett, Managing Director, Orange Chemicals.

