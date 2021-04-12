IMEC and Cook County Partner with NASA to Bring New Business Opportunity Event to Manufacturers

COOK COUNTY, Ill., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Board President Preckwinkle, the Chicago Metro Metal Consortium (CMMC), and IMEC will host a 3-Day virtual event with NASA and its prime contractors to bring new business opportunities to manufacturers in Cook County and throughout Illinois. In 2020, NASA's prime contractors received over $2B in contract funding to support the Marshall Space Flight Center's ongoing development of NASA's Space Launch System and its proposals to create complementary systems.

What: If you're a manufacturing company looking to work with NASA and its contractors, attend this free 3-day series of virtual events. Learn about the essentials of doing business with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, Johnson Space Center, and its prime contractors; workshops to assist manufacturers in acquiring the necessary credentials to work with NASA and its contractors; and matchmaking opportunities for local, women, minority-owned, and regional manufacturers.

When: April 27 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am

How to Do Business With NASA Webinar

May 4 @ 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Join the NASA Supply Chain: Requirements and Resources Webinar

May 18 @ 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

Illinois Manufacturing Matchmaking: NASA and NASA Prime Contractors

Why: To provide manufacturers the opportunity to connect with large government contractors through subcontracting programs with the potential of growing their businesses and diversifying their supply chains.

About IMEC

IMEC is a team of improvement specialists who are dedicated to changing lives and creating a positive impact on Illinois' workforce and economy. With a mission to drive growth through enterprise excellence, they help organizations become more effective and efficient by identifying issues, developing and implementing solutions, and providing the necessary support that will allow them to excel in areas of leadership, strategy, customer engagement, operations, workforce, and measurement and results. In 2020, they assisted over 1,144 companies and help create or retain over 6100 jobs, resulting in over $645M aggregate impact on the Illinois economy. IMEC has seven offices statewide and 48 full-time industry improvement specialists. For more information, visit www.imec.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imec-and-cook-county-partner-with-nasa-to-bring-new-business-opportunity-event-to-manufacturers-301266841.html

SOURCE IMEC