iMerit Opens New Technology Hub In Bengaluru, India to Expand Machine Learning and Data Engineering Capabilities

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 11th, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit, a leading AI data solutions company, today announced the opening of a new technology hub in Bengaluru. As the world's fastest growing mature tech hub according to The Economic Times, Bengaluru hosts a strong technology talent pool that iMerit will tap to advance its machine learning and data engineering capabilities.

"We are excited to open a new tech hub in the heart of Bengaluru, India's technology capital," said Radha Basu, iMerit Founder and CEO. "Tapping into the wealth of tech talent here supports iMerit's focus to develop an end-to-end solution that blends technology, talent, and technique to address complex challenges in ML DataOps."

iMerit added more than 1,200 new employees to its workforce in the last fiscal year, and continues to invest in building industry-leading ML DataOps solutions to support our customers across autonomous mobility, medical AI and technology.

"iMerit is heavily investing in leading-edge research and development across ML DataOps including machine learning and computer vision based automation, synthetic data and data augmentation," said Sudeep George, Vice President of Engineering. "Bengaluru's thriving technology ecosystem offers iMerit the talent needed to accelerate the development of our machine learning technologies."

iMerit's data annotation expert workforce and leading technology is critical to achieving production-ready reliability, safety, scalability and real-time monitoring that accelerates enterprise AI applications.

About iMerit

iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content solutions that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling solutions to Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries including agricultural AI, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, medical AI and technology. iMerit employs more than 5,500 full-time data annotation experts in Bhutan, Europe, India and the United States. Raising $23.5 million in funding to date, iMerit investors are British International Investment, Khosla Impact, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Omidyar Network.

