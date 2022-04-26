IMG ACADEMY EXPANDS ACADEMIC PROGRAMS WITH NEW LAUREL SPRINGS SCHOOL PARTNERSHIP

Partnership allows IMG Academy to offer more course options, flexible schedules

BRADENTON, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG Academy announced today an exclusive partnership with Laurel Springs School, a leading private online school offering K-12 and postgraduate programs, to further expand IMG Academy's academic programs and delivery. The partnership provides IMG Academy's student-athletes additional course options and flexible schedules to balance career interests to supplement its current in-person education offerings.

IMG Academy is at the forefront of education, sport and athletic and personal development. Known for its innovative approach to delivering a seamless methodology that cultivates academic growth, athletic improvement, lifelong skills, while promoting social responsibility. IMG Academy's boarding school program prepares student-athletes to become tomorrow's leaders and influencers. The storied history and alumni base with unparalleled athletic and individual accomplishments has made IMG Academy into the most recognizable school in the nation and a global phenomenon. Built on a foundation that thrives on being innovative and disruptive, this new partnership with Laurel Springs is yet another example of delivering dynamic tools and resources to enhance the student-athlete learning experience.

As the first US-based online school, Laurel Springs has a track record of successful alumni including Olympians, performing artists, professional athletes and accelerated learners. Through a self-paced, asynchronous education model, Laurel Springs provides student-athletes the flexibility to train, travel, and compete at a high level, while receiving a premier, college-prep education. As such, the Class of 2021 graduates were accepted to 59% of NCAA DI schools. Laurel Springs, whose academic experiences help pave each student's learning path and pace, has long been considered the preferred online school for Olympic and college-bound student-athletes who seek flexibility and a college-prep experience as they continue their training, making it an excellent partner to pair alongside IMG Academy's rigorous academic program.

"We are committed to holding our academic programs to a standard of excellence that is expected from a private academy of our caliber," said IMG Academy Head of School Michael Lehan. "Our student-athletes are not only positioned to thrive in sport but in whichever pathway they choose after graduation. Through this partnership with Laurel Springs, we are continuing to find unique and innovative ways to provide our student-athletes with resources that will ultimately prepare them for success in the 21st century."

"We're proud to partner with IMG Academy to support students' academic and personal growth," said Laurel Springs School President Arra Yerganian. "As trailblazers in our respective communities, our shared approach to nurturing personal growth within each student as they pursue their passions and talents uniquely positions Laurel Springs School and IMG Academy to address the needs of student athletes."

While Laurel Springs School has offered supplemental classes to IMG student-athletes for years, this official partnership between IMG Academy and Laurel Springs School is believed to be the first of its kind.

The partnership between IMG Academy and Laurel Springs will also extend to IMG's world-class sports camps, which serve individuals who are seeking expertise and resources to improve and take their game and education to the next level.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is one of the world's largest and most advanced multi-sport training and educational institutions. IMG Academy helps countless youth, adult, collegiate and professional athletes reach their full potential in and out of sport by providing world-class teaching and coaching, tailored programs and professional expertise and facilities. IMG Academy also serves as a training and competition venue for amateur and professional teams, a host site for a variety of events, and a hub for sports performance research and innovation.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School has offered accredited private online K-12 and postgraduate academic programs since its establishment in 1991. Laurel Springs values and encourages student individuality and recognizes the need to aid them in aligning their passions and pursuits with their academic aspirations. By providing expert faculty to teach more than 200 college prep courses paired with a student-driven personalization for academic design and vibrant student life of over 30 clubs and activities, Laurel Springs fosters inquiry, growth, mastery, purpose, and independence within each student. On average, students attending Laurel Springs earn higher than the national average scores on the SAT and ACT, which has led to acceptance to the top colleges and universities. Of the more than 4,500 graduates from over 100 countries, Laurel Springs alumni can be found leading today's business, education, athletics, and entertainment industries. Learn more at www.laurelsprings.com

