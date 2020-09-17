IMI joins DoseID to Further Expand RFID Interoperability in Healthcare

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMI - International Medical Industries, Inc., a leader in Secure Drug Delivery, today announced that it has joined DoseID, the first member driven industry consortium for the use of radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology in the healthcare space. DoseID consists of industry innovators who are committed to increasing the interoperability, quality and performance of RFID-tagged products as they move through the pharmaceutical supply chain from manufacturer to patient.

The DoseID RFID tag certification will be provided by Auburn University RFID Lab's ARC Program. This ensures that parties not only meet the standards set by the consortium, but that the established standards meet the needs of industry players including pharmaceutical manufacturers, 503b compounding pharmacies, pharmacy automation vendors, and inlay and tag manufacturers. Members of DoseID, which launched in August 2020, hail from other companies across the spectrum including Omnicell Inc., Sandoz, Baxter, Hikma, Leiters, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Avery Dennison, Kit Check, MPI Label System and CCL Healthcare.

"IMI is excited to join the DoseID initiative and family of partners", said Bryan McGurn, IMI Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "RFID technology represents the future of inventory management and medication safety. This technology aligns perfectly with IMI's core business strategy of providing drug security solutions to healthcare institutions worldwide".

DoseID takes serialization beyond DSCSA, from the unit of sale to the unit of use. It uniquely serializes every dose to track each action taken upon it during its entire lifecycle and ensures RFID tagged drugs work in all downstream IT systems in hospitals and health systems. The organizations that make up DoseID collectively account for the majority of the existing RFID tagging market, positioning the consortium well to combat the challenges associated with unit level drug visibility. Some of the concepts of DoseID have already been shown to be successful, with more than 120 million tagged units in the field to-date and a recent pilot with the FDA associated with DSCSA compliance.

It is only with participation across the entire pharmaceutical supply chain that RFID unit-level medication tracking can achieve the DoseID goals of interoperability, reliable tag performance and complete and accurate data.

The incorporation of DoseID's RFID tag on IMI's Tamper Evident Caps deliver a big advantage in supply chain management. They offer both hospital and outsource compounding operations an efficient and cost saving method for applying RFID benefits to their compounded sterile preparations.

To learn more about IMI, visit imiweb.com. To learn more about DoseID, please visit doseid.com.

For over 50 years, IMI has worked closely with pharmacists and compounding professionals to create innovative, American made, sterile devices that meet very specialized needs. Throughout this time, IMI has established long-standing partnerships with some of the biggest names in healthcare. Through these partnerships and directly, IMI is delivering the kind of high-quality and high-value products that pharmacy operations demand. For media inquiries, please contact Angela Merlo, Marketing Communications Manager at (954) 917-9570 extension 267.

